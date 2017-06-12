Hancock Widens Concurrent Program wit...

Hancock Widens Concurrent Program with High Schools

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Noozhawk

Students will have more opportunities to jump-start their college education without leaving their high-school campuses this fall. Allan Hancock College has expanded its concurrent enrollment program and will offer classes at 10 area high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard Jun 7 Boss 1
what's in lompoc? Jun 3 Mona Day 1
News Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06) May 27 Dorian 4
News Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work... May 25 Paquito 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May '17 Solarman 1
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Apr '17 Zandra 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,846,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC