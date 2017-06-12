Free Lunch Program Served Up in Summer, Too
The city of Lompoc is offering the Lompoc Unified School District's Free Lunch For Kids program at several city locations this summer. The Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Public Library are joining with LUSD and a number of community organizations to serve free lunch to Lompoc children at six sites in the city June 19 and running through Aug. 4 at most sites.
