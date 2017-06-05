Fire Damages At Least One Apartment Unit In Lompoc
Personnel from the Lompoc , Vandenberg and Santa Barbara County fire departments were dispatched to the 100 block of East Hickory Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. along with American Medical Response . Additionally , Lompoc police were requested to assist with crowd control and help block traffic between South H Street and South F Street.
