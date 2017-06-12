Eight County Deputy Trainees Complete Hancock Academy
Eight Santa Barbara County deputy sheriff trainees have graduated from the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has announced. After 21 weeks of instruction, the graduates received certificates of completion June 8 during a formal ceremony at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard
|Jun 7
|Boss
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|Jun 3
|Mona Day
|1
|Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06)
|May 27
|Dorian
|4
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May 25
|Paquito
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr '17
|Zandra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC