Earthquake Measuring 3.5 Reported in Ocean Near Lompoc
A small earthquake was reported Thursday night in the ocean southwest of Lompoc, according to the U.S. Geological Survey . The temblor, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, struck at 7:45 p.m., 10 miles south-southwest of Pt.
