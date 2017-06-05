Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Po...

Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Point Arguello

Los Angeles Times

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening 11 miles from Point Arguello, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:30 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

