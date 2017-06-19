Dart thrown at map picks the silo

Dart thrown at map picks the silo

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NWAonline

A Minuteman III missile inside the silo known as Foxtrot 2 in Montana was on alert for nearly half a century, ready to fire a more than 300-kiloton nuclear warhead that would reach an adversary anywhere in the world in about 30 minutes. That mission ended in February, when an Air Force crew ventured out onto the frozen Great Plains with a special crane and pulled it out of the hole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard Jun 7 Boss 1
what's in lompoc? Jun 3 Mona Day 1
News Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06) May 27 Dorian 4
News Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work... May 25 Paquito 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May '17 Solarman 1
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Apr '17 Zandra 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC