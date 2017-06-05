Colorful AIDS LifeCycle Riders Roll I...

Colorful AIDS LifeCycle Riders Roll Into Santa Barbara County

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

Rafael Gonzalez marked his second stint on the AIDS/LifeCycle ride this year, and now can't imagine not participating in the fundraiser. "It was a personal challenge, but more than that, it was the cause," said the Palm Springs resident, who learned he was HIV positive in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard Wed Boss 1
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 5 Chocolatebambam 6
what's in lompoc? Jun 3 Mona Day 1
News Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06) May 27 Dorian 4
News Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work... May 25 Paquito 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Apr '17 Zandra 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC