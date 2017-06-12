Children Become Junior Firefighters a...

Children Become Junior Firefighters at Lompoc Camp

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Noozhawk

Three dozen children spent the week fighting fires, giving first aid, climbing an aerial ladder, repelling from a building and more in Lompoc en route to becoming junior firefighters. The Lompoc Fire Department , in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, again hosted a four-day Junior Fire Camp at Station No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard Jun 7 Boss 1
what's in lompoc? Jun 3 Mona Day 1
News Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06) May 27 Dorian 4
News Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work... May 25 Paquito 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May '17 Solarman 1
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Apr '17 Zandra 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC