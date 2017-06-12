Children Become Junior Firefighters at Lompoc Camp
Three dozen children spent the week fighting fires, giving first aid, climbing an aerial ladder, repelling from a building and more in Lompoc en route to becoming junior firefighters. The Lompoc Fire Department , in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, again hosted a four-day Junior Fire Camp at Station No.
