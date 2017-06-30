Audiences Summoned for 'Legally Blonde Jr. - The Musical'
The cast and crew of this summer's Lompoc Youth Theater are busy preparing their case to bring Legally Blonde Jr. the Musical to the community this summer. Tickets to see the production are now on sale through the Lompoc Recreation Division.
