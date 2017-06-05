Assembly Passes Proposed Ban On Sales of Dogs, Cats, Rabbits From Pet Stores
The California Assembly has passed a bill seeking to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores. Assembly Bill 485, the Pet Rescue & Adoption Act , cleared the Assembly by a 55-11 vote, sending the legislation to the state Senate.
