Assembly Passes Proposed Ban On Sales of Dogs, Cats, Rabbits From Pet Stores

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Noozhawk

The California Assembly has passed a bill seeking to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores. Assembly Bill 485, the Pet Rescue & Adoption Act , cleared the Assembly by a 55-11 vote, sending the legislation to the state Senate.

