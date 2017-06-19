Ambulances Respond After Large Fight Reported at Lompoc Federal Prison
Several ambulances were dispatched to the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex on Wednesday night after a report of a large fight, according to emergency radio dispatch reports. At least one inmate and two correctional officers reportedly were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to guadalupe
|12 hr
|Jsp
|1
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard
|Jun 7
|Boss
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|Jun 3
|Mona Day
|1
|Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06)
|May 27
|Dorian
|4
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May 25
|Paquito
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC