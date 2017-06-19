Ambulances Respond After Large Fight ...

Ambulances Respond After Large Fight Reported at Lompoc Federal Prison

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Noozhawk

Several ambulances were dispatched to the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex on Wednesday night after a report of a large fight, according to emergency radio dispatch reports. At least one inmate and two correctional officers reportedly were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to guadalupe 12 hr Jsp 1
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard Jun 7 Boss 1
what's in lompoc? Jun 3 Mona Day 1
News Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06) May 27 Dorian 4
News Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work... May 25 Paquito 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC