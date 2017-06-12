AIDS/LifeCycle Rider Reportedly Injur...

AIDS/LifeCycle Rider Reportedly Injured at Gaviota

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Noozhawk

An AIDS/LifeCycle rider reportedly received a major head injury in a crash at Gaviota on Friday morning, according to emergency radio dispatch traffic. Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Highways 101 and 1. A County Air Support Unit helicopter transported the injured 37-year-old man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

