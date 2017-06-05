After 12 Days, Search Continues for Missing Lompoc Man
Family, friends and strangers have launched a two-state search for a Lompoc man who disappeared 12 days ago en route to Las Vegas. "This young man has fallen off the face of the Earth," his mother, Elizabeth Wilks, said, her voice filled with emotion.
