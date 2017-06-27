65th Annual Flower Festival Parade Shows Off Lompoc's Big Heart
Several entries in Saturday's Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade displayed support for Team Noah, including Lompoc High School cheerleaders hitching a ride aboard a Lompoc Fire Department truck. Team Noah, symbolized byt the color orange, is a show of support for Noah Scott, who has been battling cancer.
