Video shows prisoner pick up inmate and throw him

Shocking moment a prisoner picks up another inmate and throws him over walkway railing HEAD FIRST, causing him to fall at least two floors This is the stomach-churning moment a prison fight ends with one of the men being thrown over the edge of a railing - very possibly to his death. The video footage, recorded from within a cell in a US prison and posted on LiveLeak , is just ten seconds long, but the horror is quite clear.

