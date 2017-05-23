Video shows prisoner pick up inmate and throw him
Shocking moment a prisoner picks up another inmate and throws him over walkway railing HEAD FIRST, causing him to fall at least two floors This is the stomach-churning moment a prison fight ends with one of the men being thrown over the edge of a railing - very possibly to his death. The video footage, recorded from within a cell in a US prison and posted on LiveLeak , is just ten seconds long, but the horror is quite clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr '17
|Zandra
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC