Two Lompoc Firefighters Receive Promotions

Capt. Brian Federmann was promoted to battalion chief, and Fire Engineer Kevin Shay was promoted to captain during a recent badge-pinning ceremony at Lompoc's Fire Station 1. Federmann joined the Lompoc Fire Department as a reserve firefighter in 1999, the year after he graduated from Cabrillo High School. Originally from Sylmar, Federmann played football at Hancock College while he completed in associate's degree in liberal arts and completed his firefighter and emergency medical technician training.

