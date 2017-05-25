Ron Fink: Why Is Lompoc Inspecting Rental Properties?
In nearby Guadalupe, one attorney claims the inspection program may be unconstitutional, and others are demanding the government cease warrantless searches. But, are these searches or just fire, building and life safety inspections that are required by state and federal law? In Lompoc, during a January City Council meeting following a Fire Department presentation, Council Member Jim Mosby "asked staff to discuss how this program is executed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|Thu
|Paquito
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr '17
|Zandra
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC