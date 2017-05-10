Property Owners' Attorney Calls Guada...

Property Owners' Attorney Calls Guadalupe Rental-Housing Inspections Illegal

Tuesday May 9

The city of Guadalupe has been urged to drop what opponents called a broad-sweeping rental-housing inspection program or face a lawsuit. San Luis Obispo-based attorney Stewart Jenkins, representing Guadalupe property owners he declined to identify, sent a letter earlier this month to city leaders contending the inspection program violates constitutional rights.

