Plea Deal Reached For DUI Driver In Fatal Crash West of Lompoc

A Lompoc woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a head-on collision that killed a Santa Maria woman last fall accepted a plea deal on Friday. Spring Morrissey, 32, pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated before Judge Rogelio Flores in Lompoc Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said.

