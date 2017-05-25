Plea Deal Reached For DUI Driver In Fatal Crash West of Lompoc
A Lompoc woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a head-on collision that killed a Santa Maria woman last fall accepted a plea deal on Friday. Spring Morrissey, 32, pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated before Judge Rogelio Flores in Lompoc Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|Thu
|Paquito
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr '17
|Zandra
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC