New Food Access Center Takes Holistic...

New Food Access Center Takes Holistic Approach

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Noozhawk

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Opens First Community Food Access Center: Alma Cena SanaLearn Together, Cook Together, Be Together, and Eat Healthy The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will open its first Community Food Access Center with a kick-off event and community style dinner 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at El Camino Community Center, West Laurel Avenue and N. I St., Lompoc. The Food Access Center in Lompoc is one of the Foodbank's newest initiatives, identified through the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Apr '17 Zandra 1
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar '17 Spotted Wee 624
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb '17 Bob11 2
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC