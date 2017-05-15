New Food Access Center Takes Holistic Approach
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Opens First Community Food Access Center: Alma Cena SanaLearn Together, Cook Together, Be Together, and Eat Healthy The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will open its first Community Food Access Center with a kick-off event and community style dinner 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at El Camino Community Center, West Laurel Avenue and N. I St., Lompoc. The Food Access Center in Lompoc is one of the Foodbank's newest initiatives, identified through the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
