There are on the Noozhawk story from Friday May 26, titled New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expression. In it, Noozhawk reports that:

Create Your Life Studio, the first art therapy studio in Santa Barbara, opens June 5 at 21 E. Canon Perdido St. Christine Scott-Hudson, local psychotherapist and art therapist, is the owner. She is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a board-registered clinical art therapist.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Noozhawk.