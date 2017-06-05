New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expression
There are 6 comments on the Noozhawk story from Friday May 26, titled New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expression. In it, Noozhawk reports that:
Create Your Life Studio, the first art therapy studio in Santa Barbara, opens June 5 at 21 E. Canon Perdido St. Christine Scott-Hudson, local psychotherapist and art therapist, is the owner. She is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a board-registered clinical art therapist.
#1 Saturday May 27
Wonderful!
#2 Sunday May 28
Art therapy works well for PTSD. Glad to see Santa Barbara getting art therapy services.
#3 Thursday Jun 1
Cool
#4 Friday Jun 2
Mr Trump will stop you fakers. No more socialist feel good stuff that is give aways. we must stop socialist security, mao's medicare, stalin's foodstamps and free lunches and senior give aways for refuse-to-work oldies and sickies. No Taxes on the ruling class and NO REGULATION of business!
#5 Sunday
🔼 PENELOPE W COULD BENEFIT FROM THERAPY 😂 (someone hand her a coloring book and some crayons.)
#6 3 hrs ago
Awesome idea.
