Lompoc Contest Seeks Front Yards with Flair
Lompoc, which is known as the City of Arts and Flowers, is now taking nominations for its annual Say It With Flowers yard beautification contest. Deadline to submit nominations is June 14. Front yards will be judged on various factors including visual appeal and maintenance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr '17
|Zandra
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC