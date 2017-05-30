Lompoc City Council Discusses Challenges of Homelessness
Tackling the topic of homelessness, the Lompoc City Council this week heard from those dealing with the challenges and celebrating successes, in addition to a riverbed resident and a man concerned about elaborate encampments. Approximately three dozen people attended the 2-hour town hall meeting, where representatives of various groups shared about their work with homeless residents.
