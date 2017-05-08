Key Staffing Vacancy Leads to Champion Center Unit Closure
The Lompoc Champion Center 's 34-bed Medical Detoxification Unit will be closed at least temporarily due to staffing issues. Dr. Denise Rubino, who had served as medical director for the addiction treatment and recovery facility operated by the Lompoc Healthcare District , returned to her medical practice in Southern California, leaving the vital slot empty.
