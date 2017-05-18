Inspectors Find Deficiencies at Lompo...

Inspectors Find Deficiencies at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

An inspection led to a 128-page report citing numerous deficiencies at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center , with two regulatory agencies threatening to terminate the facility's Medicare and Medi-Cal coverage. But Chief Executive Officer Jim Raggio said Tuesday that all the deficiencies - most of which involved violations of policies or technicalities - have been corrected.

