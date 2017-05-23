Drum Roll for Top Music Teacher Garson Olivieri
Garson Olivieri, a music teacher at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, has been named the 2018 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year for Santa Barbara County. The award was created in 2015, in a partnership between the Santa Barbara County Education Office and the Santa Barbara Bowl through the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation Education Outreach, which is dedicated to supporting performing arts in the community.
