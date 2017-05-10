District Attorney's Office Calls Lompoc Officer-Involved...
An investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting of a Lompoc man last fall concluded the death of Michael Giles involved "justifiable homicide." The review is based on investigative reports, evidence reports, video and audio recordings, and witness statements taken during the investigation conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|3 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr '17
|Zandra
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC