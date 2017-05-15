Bicycle Thefts From Lompoc's River Be...

Bicycle Thefts From Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park Frustrate Volunteers

Several bikes stored at Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park - and used by children who don't have their own rides - have been stolen, frustrating the enthusiastic group that built and maintains the site. "It's a bummer the bikes are gone, but it's more of a bummer because it really hurts the spirit," said Dave Baker, Bike Park Committee chairman.

