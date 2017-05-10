Belly Dancing Class Offers Ripple Effect on Fitness

SharQui, a bellydance-style fitness program designed for people of any shape, size and skill level, is being offered by the Lompoc Recreation Department. Taught by instructor Teresa McIntyre, classes will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Fridays, starting May 12, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Welcome to Noozhawk Asks , a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.