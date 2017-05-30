After 90 Years, Show Still Goes on at Lompoc Theatre
With fanfare meriting such a milestone, the Lompoc Theatre Project will celebrate the 90th birthday of the Lompoc Theatre on May 27, and the community is invited to raise a glass. On opening day in May 1927, the local paper called the new theater a "triumph for builders," and the town threw a party.
