Upcoming Lompoc Senior Health Expo 17 Years Young
The Lompoc Senior Health Expo will be returning for its 17th year from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, May 20. The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center will be the host venue for this event. This is a no-cost event to the local senior community and their caregivers to come and learn about health resources and activities for older adults.
