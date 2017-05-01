Two-Alarm Fire Reported in Auto Shop Near Lompoc
The two-alarm blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Randy's Auto on the 1400 block of Burton Mesa Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., crews reported that the flames had been knocked down, according to emergency radio traffic.
