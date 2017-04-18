State Route 246 Passing Lanes Project Continues
A safety project to construct passing lanes in both directions on State Route 246 near Lompoc from Cebada Canyon Road to Hapgood Road will continue on Monday, April 24 with paving for the new traffic lanes over the next two weeks. Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am until 4 pm.
