Sheriff Brown to Head State Sheriffs' Association
Sheriff Bill Brown, fourth from left, is among slate of CSSA officers sworn in by Gov. Jerry Brown, fifth from left. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown is the new president of the California State Sheriffs' Association , a nonprofit organization made up sheriffs from California's 58 counties and includes thousands of citizens who are associate members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr 7
|Zandra
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC