Sheriff Brown to Head State Sheriffs' Association

Saturday Apr 29

Sheriff Bill Brown, fourth from left, is among slate of CSSA officers sworn in by Gov. Jerry Brown, fifth from left. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown is the new president of the California State Sheriffs' Association , a nonprofit organization made up sheriffs from California's 58 counties and includes thousands of citizens who are associate members.

