Service Reductions Are Focus as Santa Barbara County Kicks Off Budget Workshops

Members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, from left, Steve Lavagnino, Das Williams and Joan Hartmann, listen Monday as department heads lay out their plans for helping fill the county's nearly $40 million projected budget deficit. Santa Barbara County officials kicked off their budget process Monday with an extra week of workshops, one of a few new steps in the development of the 2017-18 spending plan necessitated by a $40 million gap and new fiscal hurdles.

