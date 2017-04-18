Santa Maria Gallery Displays Whimsical Art of Jean Quintana

The Valley Art Gallery in Santa Maria is featuring the work of Jean Quintana, the award-winning resident artist of Grace Harbor Studio . A reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at 1108 E. Clark, Ave. Quintana is a mixed-media artist whose work also is displayed at the Santa Maria Airport, Cypress Gallery in Lompoc, Los Olivos Gallery in Los Olivos, and Town Center Mall in Santa Maria with the Friends of the Library.

