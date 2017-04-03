Ron Fink: Is Vandenberg AFB Solar Project a Good Deal?

Back in 2014 when I read that the Air Force was considering a solar power generating facility at Vandenberg , and then recently after reading that they had awarded a contract to build it, I had to pinch myself. For anyone who has lived in the Lompoc area or in Vandenberg base housing for more than a couple of years knows the former housing area near Vandenberg Middle School is often shrouded in fog until late in the morning and then the fog returns late in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.