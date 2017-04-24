Lompoc Public Safety Officers Recognized For Outstanding Performance
Lompoc Police Officer Lucas Signorelli and Lompoc Firefighter Christopher Martinez were recognized at Thursday's Lompoc Elks Public Safety Members Appreciation Night. City of Lompoc Firefighter Christopher Martinez and Lompoc Police Officer Lucas Signorelli were among local public safety officers honored Thursday night at the Lompoc Elks Public Safety Members Appreciation Night.
