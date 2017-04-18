Lompoc Man Charged With Murdering Woman In Orcutt

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder for the death of a woman found fatally shot on Easter Sunday in Orcutt . Jorge Fernandez Tovar appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Friday morning for an arraignment hearing in connection with the death of Elyse Marie Erwin, 28. She was found with fatal wounds in a parking lot in the 100 block of Goodwin Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department officials said.

