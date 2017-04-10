Key Work Underway For Revival of Historic Lompoc Theatre
The pigeons have been evicted and the leaky roof temporarily has been covered, some of the first steps toward bringing the Lompoc Theatre back to life. Work on the building on the 100 block of North H Street has quietly occurred to prepare for the larger renovation, according to Mark Herrier , president of the Lompoc Theatre Project board of directors.
