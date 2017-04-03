Hancock Summer, Fall Class Schedules Posted Online

Allan Hancock College students will soon be able to plan ahead and schedule classes for two semesters at the same time. The college's summer and fall credit classes schedules will go live on the college's website www.hancockcollege.edu on Monday, April 10. This summer, the college will offer nearly 400 classes that run either five, six, eight or 10 weeks.

