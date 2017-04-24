Goleta Unified School District Examin...

Goleta Unified School District Examining Dual-language Immersion Program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Noozhawk

The Goleta Unified School District is in the early stages of considering its own dual-language immersion program, where students learn grade-level curriculum in two languages. School officials are looking at the best methods to improve instruction for GUSD English language learners to become proficient in English, and the district has been studying dual-language immersion programs for more than a year, according to Superintendent William Banning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Apr 7 Zandra 1
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar '17 Spotted Wee 624
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb '17 Bob11 2
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,609 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC