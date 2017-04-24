Goleta Unified School District Examining Dual-language Immersion Program
The Goleta Unified School District is in the early stages of considering its own dual-language immersion program, where students learn grade-level curriculum in two languages. School officials are looking at the best methods to improve instruction for GUSD English language learners to become proficient in English, and the district has been studying dual-language immersion programs for more than a year, according to Superintendent William Banning.
