Free Seminars Help Explain Mysteries of Medicare
Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor three free seminars in June for people interested in better understanding Medicare. The New to Medicare presentations will be held: "HICAP is offering this presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program," said James Talbott, president, Board of Directors, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
Title
