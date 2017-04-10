Four Paws Up for Pet Vaccine Clinic
Low-cost rabies shots and other preventive treatments offered at C.A.R.E.4Paws April 8 event in Los Alamos C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts weekly spay/neuter days and vaccine clinics for cats and dogs. C.A.R.E.4Paws will host its first low-cost vaccine clinic for Los Alamos pet owners, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Los Alamos Valley Men's Club, 429 Leslie St. Community members can get rabies vaccines for their dogs and cats for $5, while other vaccines and microchips, flea medication and deworming treatment cost $10.
