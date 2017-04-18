Family Of Lompoc Couple Killed In Cra...

Family Of Lompoc Couple Killed In Crash Settles Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Noozhawk

The children of a couple killed in a head-on collision near the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex last summer have settled a civil lawsuit against the driver and a rental car company for $1.6 million. The lawsuit filed in December on behalf of the family of Ruben and Bertha Betancourt in Santa Barbara County Superior Court named EAN Holdings Inc. and Enterprise Rent-A-Car Company of Los Angles along with the driver, Shaquille Lindsey of Newton County, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Apr 7 Zandra 1
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar '17 Spotted Wee 624
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb '17 Bob11 2
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC