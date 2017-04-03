Donate Food to Eat Up Those Library Fines
During National Library Week, the Lompoc Public Library System is accepting food donations to help those in need as payment for overdue fines. The Food For Fines program runs April 10 through April 15 at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road.
