Deputies Arrest Gunman in Lompoc Area

At approximately 3:00 a.m this morning, April 16, 2017, deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Aldebaran in the Vandenberg Village area near Lompoc. The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Cristian Arebalo, was reportedly becoming physical with family members inside the residence.

