Concert Takes Pipe Organ to New Levels

Chris & Company will showcase Chris Bowman, former conductor of Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale & Orchestra, on keyboards, with Chris Judge on guitar and Brendon Statom on bass in Keyboard Krazy, 4 p.m. April 30, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2800 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc. Shedding new light on the possibilities of what a pipe organ can do with all genres of music, the concert will feature a three manual digital pipe organ, a Kawai grand piano and a Hammond B-3 with Leslie 122 speaker.

