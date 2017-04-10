Concert Takes Pipe Organ to New Levels
Chris & Company will showcase Chris Bowman, former conductor of Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale & Orchestra, on keyboards, with Chris Judge on guitar and Brendon Statom on bass in Keyboard Krazy, 4 p.m. April 30, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2800 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc. Shedding new light on the possibilities of what a pipe organ can do with all genres of music, the concert will feature a three manual digital pipe organ, a Kawai grand piano and a Hammond B-3 with Leslie 122 speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr 7
|Zandra
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC