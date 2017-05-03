Bingo in the Cards for Lompoc Library...

Bingo in the Cards for Lompoc Library Patrons

Sunday Apr 30

The Lompoc Public Library invites the community to take part in a unique Library Bingo program that challenges participants to read something different, connect with other community members, and discover something new in their neighborhood. The program runs May 1 through May 15. Bingo cards are available at the Lompoc main library, 501 E. North Ave., and Village branch library, 3755 Constellation Road, in English and Spanish.

